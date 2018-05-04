Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5A, Mi LED Smart TV pre-orders at 12pm today on Mi.com. Here are the details. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5A, Mi LED Smart TV pre-orders at 12pm today on Mi.com. Here are the details.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro, the budget Redmi 5A and the Mi LED Smart TVs will be up for pre-orders today at 12 noon on Mi.com. This is the company’s own e-commerce platform in India and with pre-orders the products are delivered within two-four weeks. Xiaomi will not accept cash on delivery as an option for pre-orders. Users will have to pay the full price at the time of ordering the respective device. Here’s a look at the details in terms of prices, offers, and specifications

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5A: Price, pre-order offers, etc

Redmi Note 5 Pro now starts at price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. The earlier price used to be Rs 13,999, but Xiaomi has hiked it by Rs 1000 in light of the PCBA import duty increase. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option still costs Rs 16,999. Both variants can be pre-ordered today at 12 pm.

The Redmi 5A has a price of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage version, while the 3GB RAM and 32GB version will cost Rs 6,999. Both phones will come with the Rs 2,200 cashback offer from Reliance Jio and 3 months of free Hungama subscription. The Jio offer includes Rs 2,200 cashback and up to 4.5TB of extra data free.



Users will have to sign in to their Mi account, or login via Facebook to place the order for the phones. The company will credit cancellations, if they are done before the phone has shipped. A refund will be credited for cancelled pre-orders within 5 to 7 business days.

Mi LED Smart TV: Prices, Specifications and features

All three variants of the Mi LED Smart TV are up for pre-order. The 55-inches model will now cost Rs 44,999, which is an increase from the original price of Rs 39,999. The Smart TV will come with free installation, though users have to go with a prepaid payment in here as well. Xiaomi increased the price of this particular TV set due to PCBA costs as well.

The Mi LED Smart TV in 43-inches and 32-inches will also be available for pre-orders at a price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 13,999. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch has an HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, a quad-core Amlogic processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The 43-inch model gets a Full HD (1080p) display, Quad-core Amlogic processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage as well.



Xiaomi has 10 OTT content partners, including Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama Play, and ALTBalaji, among others for the Mi LED Smart TV 4A. There is no Netflix or Amazon Prime Video content on the Xiaomi television sets. The smart TVs run the company’s PatchWall UI, which is based on an Android Open Source (AOC) platform. The 55-inch Mi TV has 4K HDR 10 support on the display and also runs PatchWall UI from the company.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5A: Specifications

Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 screen aspect ratio, Snapdragon 636 processor coupled and 4000mAh battery. The phone has a 12MP + 5MP dual-rear camera setup and 20MP front camera. In comparison, Redmi 5A has a 5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 3000 mAh battery and a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

