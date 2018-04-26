Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available for pre-order on Mi.com starting April 27

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on pre-orders from 12pm on April 27 on Mi.com. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on pre-orders from 12pm on April 27 on Mi.com.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on pre-order from 12pm on April 27 on Mi.com. The news has been confirmed by Mi Forum, even as the Xiaomi India website shows the next date for pre-order as May 4. In India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option retails at Rs 16,999.

Previously, the Redmi Note 5 Pro was made available for pre-orders on April 13, and like other sales, delivery of the handsets is expected in a 2-4 week time frame. Users will have to sign in to their Mi account, or login via Facebook, to place the order. For successful online transactions made during the pre-order, Xiaomi promises Redmi Note 5 Pro to deliver in 5 business days. Users have to make online payments for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Xiaomi will credit cancellations, if they are registered before product shipment. A refund will be credit for cancelled pre-orders within 5 to 7 business days.

For those if you’re not aware, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 screen aspect ratio. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs MIUI 9 which is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. On the camera front, it features a 12MP + 5MP dual-rear camera setup. There’s a 20MP front camera on the front.

Among connectivity options, the Redmi Note 5 Pro features a micro-USB port as well as 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is available in Black, Gold Rose Gold and lake Blue colour variants.

