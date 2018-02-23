Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro now has Face Unlock: Here’s how to get the OTA update

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro during its first sale on February 22, will be able to access Face Unlock feature out-of-the-box. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro during its first sale on February 22, will be able to access Face Unlock feature out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has started receiving the Face Unlock feature via an OTA (over-the-air) update. At the time of Redmi Note 5 Pro launch, the Chinese player had promised the phone will get the feature in March 2018. It looks like the feature is rolling out sooner than expected. The MIUI v9.2.4 NEIMIEK update, which is 1.6GB in size, also brings with it several optimisations like an improved system stability. People who purchased Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro during its first sale on February 22, will be able to access Face Unlock feature out-of-the-box. To manually check for the update, open Settings tab and click on System updates.

“If you bought a Redmi Note 5 Pro today, you’ll see an update to v9.2.4 available out of the box – Brings significant camera improvements, stability optimizations, and Face Unlock,” Xiaomi Product PR Lead Clinton Jeff said in a tweet. Face Unlock is an additional security method for unlocking the phone, other than fingerprint sensor. Users will need to turn on their screen and Redmi Note 5 Pro is said to unlock the phone in less than 0.2 seconds.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched alongside Redmi Note 5 smartphone and Mi LED TV 4 on February 14. The first sale for the two smartphones was held on February 22 on Mi.com and Flipkart. Next sale is on February 28. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the higher-end version of the two new Redmi devices. It comes with a Full View display, dual rear cameras, and the new Snapdragon 636 processor. The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a metal unibody design, and price starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM model.

If you bought a Redmi Note 5 Pro today, you’ll see an update to v9.2.4 available out of the box – Brings significant camera improvements, stability optimizations, and Face Unlock! 😱 pic.twitter.com/3ORMHhTFs3 — Clinton Jeff (@clintonjeff) February 22, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display which has an 18:9 aspect ratio. For the front camera, Xiaomi has introduced a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with LED Selfie light as well as a new Beautify 4.0 in the camera app. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 12MP+5MP rear camera with the company using two RGB sensors.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro packs a 4000 mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999. Both the 4GB and 6GB RAM options come with 64GB storage space. The memory is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is on Android Nougat with MIUI 9. Dimensions of the Redmi Note 5 Pro are 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.05 mm and it weighs 181 grams.

