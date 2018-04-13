Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro now open for pre-orders on Mi.com: Here’s how this works

Redmi Note 5 Pro pre-orders open on Xiaomi’s Mi.com today at 12 pm. Here are the details. Redmi Note 5 Pro pre-orders open on Xiaomi’s Mi.com today at 12 pm. Here are the details.

Redmi Note 5 Pro, the high-end variant in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 series, is now open for pre-orders. This means users will no longer have to wait for a flash sale in order to pick up the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Instead, they can pre-order Redmi Note 5 Pro from Mi.com, which is Xiaomi’s e-commerce website. However, the cheaper Redmi Note 5 is still being sold via weekly flash sales. Redmi Note 5 Pro’s price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, while the 6GB RAM+64GB storage version costs Rs 16,999. This is the most expensive Redmi phone that Xiaomi has ever launched in the Indian market.

The advantage with the pre-order system on Mi.com is that users will have the option of choosing cash on delivery when picking the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The pre-orders will open from 12 noon, and users will be able to pick the colour and variant they wish to buy. Xiaomi says pre-orders of the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be shipped within 2-4 weeks, so this will be a long wait.

The other alternative for buying the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the regular Redmi Note 5 is Flipkart.com. Sale takes place every Wednesday. However, sales on Flipkart for Redmi Note 5 Pro have one condition: no cash on delivery as an option. Full payment has to be made for the phone when buying from Flipkart.com.

It should be noted that the Redmi Note 5 has been made available in offline stores by Xiaomi. This is available with select retailers. However, users will have to pay Rs 500 more when they purchase the Redmi Note 5 offline. Redmi Note 5 Pro is not yet available offline, though this should happen soon. With Redmi Note 5 Pro, the company is offering free delivery as well.

Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual-rear camera with 12MP+5MP specifications.

Redmi Note 5 Pro: Top specifications, features to keep in mind

Redmi Note 5’s Pro big change compared to Redmi Note 5 is the processor and camera. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is an octa-core one. For those who are on the older Redmi Note 4, the Redmi Note 5 Pro makes a better option to consider, simply because this one has a newer, more powerful processor. Redmi Note 5 continues to be on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which was the same on the Redmi Note 4 smartphone from 2017. Also Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in only two RAM variants: 4GB and 6GB RAM. The storage is the same on both at 64GB, which is expandable via a microSD card to 256GB.

Camera is the other highlight of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which has a 12MP+5MP set up on the back. Xiaomi is using two RGB sensors on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. This is not a telephoto and wide-angle lens setup like the Mi A1, which is an Android One phone from the company. The front camera on Redmi Note 5 Pro is also a big improvement: 20MP with flash. The Redmi Note 5 in comparison has a 5MP front camera. The phone’s front camera supports facial recognition as well.

Redmi Note 5 Pro’s other big highlight is the taller display which is 5.99-inches with 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution. On the battery front, the phone has a a 4000 mAh, which is the same as the Redmi Note 5, and can easily last a day. However, Xiaomi has not pack the phone with a Type-C USB port or fast charging. The major negative with Redmi Note 5 Pro is that the phone is still on the older Android Nougat 7.1.2 with MIUI 9.

