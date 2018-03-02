Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 now available to pre-book offline, deliveries to start March 8: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be available at a slightly higher price (Rs 500 more) at offline stores, when compared to online. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be available at a slightly higher price (Rs 500 more) at offline stores, when compared to online.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is now available via third-party offline retail stores across India. Those interested can pre-book the Redmi Note 5 for a pre-booking amount of Rs 2,000. According to a report in Gadgets 360, both the storage variants of Redmi Note 5 will be available at a slightly higher price (Rs 500 more) at offline stores, when compared to online. This means the 3GB RAM+32GB storage options, which is priced at Rs 9,999 online, will cost Rs 10,499 when bought via third-party offline stores. The 4GB RAM+64GB variant will be available at Rs 12,499 at offline stores, while the online price remains Rs 11,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 deliveries start March 8, according to the report.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro pre-booking via the company’s partner offline stores is also expected to start soon, though an exact date is unclear at this time. Just like Redmi Note 5, buyers of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will have to pay Rs 500 more when buying via offline stores. This is a more premium smartphone which ships with dual rear cameras, Full View display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The online price for the 4GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 5 Pro is Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM option costs Rs 16,999. Both the options come with 64GB internal storage. The offline price is expected to be Rs 14,499 for the base model and Rs 17,499 for the 6GB RAM version.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro were launched in India on February 14. The smartphones were made available via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. At the time of the launch, Xiaomi had said the two phones will also be available offline, though a specific timeline was not announced. Now with Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 hitting thr third-party offline stores, we can expect the Redmi Note 5 Pro to follow soon.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 5 series continues with the same metal unibody design seen on the previous Redmi Note 4 series. However, Xiaomi’s new Redmi phones now come with a Full View display with aspect ratio of 18:9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has a 5.99-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at up to 2.0Ghz max. On the camera front, Redmi Note 5 has a 12MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera remains at 5MP with LED flash for better selfies. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro also sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and there’s 2.5D glass on the front. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 with the Adreno 509 GPU. The front camera on Redmi Note 5 Pro is a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with LED Selfie light. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 12MP+5MP rear camera with the company using two RGB sensors. The battery is a 4,000 mAh one. Both the smartphones run Android Nougat with MIUI 9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sport a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

