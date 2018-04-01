Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 MIUI 9.5 Global ROM rolling out in India: Here’s what new

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been updated to the latest MIUI 9.5 Global ROM build. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been updated to the latest MIUI 9.5 Global ROM build.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has started to receive the latest MIUI 9.5 Global ROM build in India. The update brings a number of new features such as a revamped notifications center, an optimised browser kernel, quick search options, and bug fixes. The full changelog is detailed on the MIUI thread.

The update is expected to reach users in a few days, via OTA. Alternatively, users can manually check the update on their smartphones. To manually check the update, all you need to go to Settings>About >System Updates. Plus, there’s an option of flashing the ROM via recovery method (file size of 1.4GB) through fastboot method (file size of 2GB).

The MIUI V9.5.3.0.NEGMIFA update for the Redmi Note 5 comes with a slew of new features including the option to transfer apps with or without app data using Mi Mover, sound recording options for Screen recorder, in-line replies, one-finger gesture to expand notifications, and bundled notifications, among others. The MIUI 9.5 is built on top of Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat. Last week, Xiaomi began rolling out the MIUI 9.5 Global stable ROM for the Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon variant, Redmi 4A, and Redmi Mi Max, among others.

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 in February. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inches FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with selfie-light and a 4000 mAh battery. It can be purchased in two variants. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version costs Rs 11,999.

