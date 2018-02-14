Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Mi TV 4 to launch today at 12pm: Everything to expect

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 event today: Redmi Note 5, Mi TV 4 and possibly another Redmi Note 5 variant are expected at today’s launch. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 event today: Redmi Note 5, Mi TV 4 and possibly another Redmi Note 5 variant are expected at today’s launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, the Mi TV 4 and another variant of the Redmi Note 5 with higher specifications are expected to launch in India today. Redmi Note 5 is the successor to Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 4 smartphone in India, which was launched in January 2017. The Redmi series has propelled Xiaomi to the number one smartphone vendor spot in India ahead of Samsung, which has held on to this position for many years. So what will Xiaomi reveal at today’s Redmi Note 5 event? Here’s everything to keep in mind.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Live stream time, how to watch, sale date, etc

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 will be Flipkart exclusive when it goes on sale, though it is not clear if the phone will be available for purchase from today itself. Usually Xiaomi’s phones go on sale a week after the device has been unveiled for India. The name Redmi Note 5 was confirmed from the source code of Xiaomi’s website. The upcoming Mi TV 4 will also be a Flipkart exclusive.

Xiaomi will also have a live stream for the the Redmi Note 5 event on its website Mi.com. The Redmi Note 5 event will start at 12 pm IST today. Users can register on Mi.com website with their Xiaomi account for the live stream.

Redmi Note 5: Expected specifications, price, features

Last year’s Redmi Note 4 had a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the highest 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs 12,999. We will have to wait and see if Xiaomi sticks with a similar price for the Redmi Note 5. According to the teasers shared by Xiaomi, Redmi Note 5 will be sport an 18:9 aspect ratio display, which will ensure more viewing space and higher resolution. It should be pointed out that the Redmi 5 Plus in China also has a 18:9 display, which is 5.99-inches in size.



Other specifications of Redmi Note 5 that are expected are Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor like the Redmi 5 Plus and the previous Redmi Note 4. In China, the Redmi 5 Plus launched in two variants: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The rear camera on the Redmi 5 Plus is 12MP, while the front camera is 5MP. The battery on board is expected to be 4000 mAh and it will likely be powered by the latest Android Oreo with MIUI 9 on top.

There are also leaks about another Redmi Note 5 variant, which could have the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor instead, and a dual rear camera on back. The phone will likely stick with 18:9 aspect ratio display as well, according to the leaks. It is expected the price of Redmi Note 5 will be under Rs 15,000, but we will have to see how Xiaomi prices the more expensive variant.

Mi TV 4: Specifications, Expected Price, etc

Xiaomi has also shared another teaser, which does shows an ultra-thin device only from the side and this is likely the Mi TV 4. A Flipkart banner page claims this device is only 4.9 mm in terms of thickness and this matches the specifications of the Mi TV 4. Xiaomi’s Mi TV is a 4K HDR enabled television set with the company’s own PatchOS and AI features. The Mi TV 4 was first showcased at CES 2017 and the highlight of this is the ultra-thin frame.



Mi TV 4 was launched in three variants: 49-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches. It is powered by a quad-core 64-bit processor and comes with Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio Quality as well. This is an LED television with minimal bezels. All three variants have 4K HDR support. The Mi TV 4’s price is Yuan 3,499 for the 49-inch version, which is around Rs 35,500 plus approximately. The 55-inch version variant of Mi TV 4 is priced at Yuan 3,999, which is nearly Rs 40,000 plus. The 65-inch Mi TV 4 is priced at Yuan 9,999 or nearly Rs 1,01,599 approximately.

