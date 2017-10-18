Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 may feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 may come with the latest Snapdragon 636 mobile chipset. (Image of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for representation) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 may come with the latest Snapdragon 636 mobile chipset. (Image of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for representation)

There are lot of rumours running around Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 5, the successor to the Redmi Note 4. While we do know that the phone is likely to be launched in the coming days, its hardware specifications have yet to be leaked. However, a new report claims that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor.

According to a post on China’s social media platform Weibo (via GizmoChina), Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be the first smartphone to be feature the Snapdragon 636 processor. Since the Snapdragon 636 mobile chipset will start shipping from next month, it can be anticipated that the Redmi Note 5 might launch near the end of the year or early 2018.

Speaking of the specifications of Snapdragon 636 processor, it packs an octa-core CPU along with Adreno 509 GPU. The Snapdragon 636 will max out at 1.8Ghz, and the mobile processor can support up to 8GB RAM. Interestingly, the latest mid-end chipset is designed to support the new 18:9 aspect ratio displays that are now becoming common. It won’t be surprising to see the Redmi Note 5 to feature the extra-tall 18:9 display, like the Vivo V7+ and Samsung Galaxy S8.

The newly launched chipset also supports up to dual 16MP camera and single 24MP shooter. Some images of the Redmi Note 5 have been leaked online, and they show a dual-camera system on the back. It’s likely that Xiaomi is considering a rear dual-camera setup on the Redmi Note 5.

Xiaomi has been going strong in the smartphone market, especially in the India. Its Redmi Note 4 sold exceptionally well in the market, so naturally people are discussing about the Note 5. Expect more concrete details to emerge in the coming days.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd