Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 spotted on OppoMart: India launch to take place soon?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could launch soon and after being spotted on China’s JD.com, a listing for the smartphone has appeared on OppoMart, which is a Chinese reseller. OppoMart doesn’t really have a great track record for posting accurate specifications and previously we’ve seen leaks around OnePlus smartphones on the website, so this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The listing however, indicates some features which are being speculated around Redmi Note 5. According to OppoMart’s listing, Redmi Note 5 will have a 5.99-inch screen with really thin bezels and a full HD+ resolution seen on 18:9 aspect ratio screens. The listing says Redmi Note 5’s display will have 2160 x 1080 resolution.

It also claims the phone will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which is an octa-core one clocked at 2.0GHz. This seems unlikely because Xiaomi has usually changed the processor on the Redmi Note series with each year’s upgrade. Other reports have claimed Redmi Note 5 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

The camera will be 12MP with 5MP front camera and even the newer leaks have indicated that a dual rear camera might not happen. Battery on Redmi Note 5 is pegged at 4000 mAh, according to the leak and it will run Android Nougat with MIUI9 on top. There will be a 3GB and 4GB RAM variant with 32GB and 64GB storage options and this is what we’ve seen on the previous Redmi Note 4 as well. In India, the Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage was launched at Rs 12,999.

OppoMart also has an image of Redmi Note 5, which is similar to some of the renders we’ve seen before, though this not what the device will look like when it launches. According to various leaks and reports, Redmi Note 5 will have a bigger display with thin bezels on the side and the rear fingerprint scanner will continue like we’ve seen with previous Redmi Note phones.

For India fans, the main concern is when will Xiaomi launch Redmi Note 5 in the market. The Redmi Note 5 leaks come even as Xiaomi India’s head Manu Kumar Jain tweeted, ““i” is coming soon! Any guesses what is this? @XiaomiIndia.” This has sparked speculation Redmi Note 5 might just launch next, though it could be a new series with i at the end of the name to indicate it is for the Indian market. Previously Xiaomi had launched its Mi4i for India, so we will have to wait and see if this is a repeat of the same.

"i" is coming soon! Any guesses what is this? 🤔 @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/rfmXuA8dfq — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 18, 2017

Previously we’ve seen leaks take place on China’s Weibo claiming the Redmi Note 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and if this is the case, the smartphone could launch end of the year or early 2018. Last year, Redmi Note 4 launched in India around January, so the Redmi Note 4 cycle is due for a upgrade no doubt, given 2017 is almost over.

Xiaomi is already the number one smartphone vendor in India tied with Samsung and according to various reports, Redmi Note 4 has turned out to be the number one selling smartphone in the country. With Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi will try and cement its success further around this series.

