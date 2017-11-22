Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 leaked image render reveals FullView display

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be powered by the same 2.0GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor that we saw on the Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be powered by the same 2.0GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor that we saw on the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could be unveiled soon, and we have seen a spate of leaks around the device ahead of the launch. Now a Weibo user has posted an image render of the device on the China’s social networking site, along with its specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 image render reveals a large FullView display with extremely thin bezels on sides. Fingerprint sensor will most likely be moved to the back. Of course, the latest information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as details of the upcoming smartphone have not been officially confirmed.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could feature a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone will be powered by the same 2.0GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor that we saw on the Redmi Note 4. Volume rocker keys and power button will be placed on the right side.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 reportedly won’t have dual rear camera setup. Instead, the phone will sport a 12MP primary camera, along with an 5MP front shooter. Redmi Note 5 will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and it will run MIUI 9, based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is rumoured to feature 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Specifications of Redmi Note 5 was previously leaked on OppoMart. The Chinese reseller also put out an image of Redmi Note 5, which is similar to some of the renders we’ve seen before, though this not what the device will look like when it launches.

