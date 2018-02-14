Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 launch LIVE UPDATES: Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4 also expected

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 launch LIVE UPDATES: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi TV 4 India launch today. Follow live updates from the launch event here. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 launch LIVE UPDATES: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi TV 4 India launch today. Follow live updates from the launch event here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones along with Mi TV 4 are expected to launch in India today. The new devices will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi and the Chinese smartphone player will have a live stream for the same on its website and Mi.com. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which is the successor to last year’s Redmi Note 4, will be Flipkart exclusive in India. We will have to wait for the official launch to know when sale for Redmi Note 5 starts. Meanwhile, the upcoming Mi TV 4 will also be exclusive to Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could come with the same specifications as its predecessor, except for a Full View 18:9 aspect ratio display. The Redmi Note 5 price in India is expected to be under Rs 15,000, but we will have to see how Xiaomi prices the more expensive Redmi Note 5 Pro variant. The Redmi Note 5 Pro will have a 18:9 display, the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and a dual rear camera setup.

Follow Redmi Note 5 launch LIVE UPDATES below:

No Comments in this live blog.

