Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 India launch on February 14: Here’s everything to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 India launch is set for February 14, confirms a report in Techook, which is part of the Indian Express group. The company has already sent out media invites for an event on Valentine’s Day in New Delhi, India. The Chinese smartphone player was previously speculated to launch the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus on this date, since these phones have already been unveiled in China and Malaysia. However, it looks like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be launched instead.

Techook spotted a subdirectory titled ‘redminote5’ in the Javascript code handling the countdown timer for the launch event on Xiaomi India’s website. The code also uses the phrase ‘all-rounder’ for the phone, which was something Xiaomi used for the Redmi Note 4 as well. Coming to the latest Redmi phones in China, the Redmi 5 was launched alongside the Redmi 5 Plus smartphone in China in December 2017.

Interestingly, the company is expected to launch another budget phone alongside the Redmi Note 5 in India on February 14, though the name of the device is unclear at this moment. We will have to wait and see if this second device has different specifications compared to the Redmi phones in China. Meanwhile, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to ship with the same features as the Redmi 5 Plus, according to some reports.

The succesor to Redmi Note 4 could come with improvements on display and camera front, though we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to know more. Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus are budget phones that sport a Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a metal unibody design. The smartphones run the company’s MIUI 9 with Android Nougat software. The fingerprint sensor on Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus is present on the back.

The Redmi 5 Plus gets a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The rear camera is a 12MP one with 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, and flash. Other camera features include PDAF, HDR, Panorama mode, Burst mode. The phone comes with a 5MP front camera. Powered by 2Ghz, Qualcoomm Snapdragon 625 processor, the Redmi 5 Plus in Malaysia comes in two storage variants 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery on board, which is similar to the previous Redmi Note 4.

We will have to wait and see if the Redmi Note 5 and a possible second smartphone are launched on February 14, 2018.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd