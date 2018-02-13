Redmi Note 5 launch on February 14: Here’s what to expect from Xiaomi India

Redmi Note 5 India launch on February 14: How to watch livestream, timings for event, what devices to expect. Redmi Note 5 India launch on February 14: How to watch livestream, timings for event, what devices to expect.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will launch on February 14 and the company has already sent out invites for the event. The name Redmi Note 5 was confirmed from the source code of Xiaomi’s website and it will likely be a Flipkart exclusive when it first goes on sale. The e-commerce website has a banner up for the launch event of the upcoming Redmi phone. Xiaomi will also stream the Redmi Note 5 event live. Here’s everything to expect from the Redmi Note 5 event.

Redmi Note 5 livestream timing, how to watch

Xiaomi’s website Mi.com already has an event page live for the Redmi Note 5 India launch. The launch will start at 12 pm IST on February 14. Users can register on the Mi.com website with their Xiaomi account for the livestream. Those interested can also sign in with the Facebook account to watch the launch of Redmi Note 5.

Redmi Note 5 event: What to expect in terms of devices

According to leaks, Redmi Note 5 is a given at the event. However, there is also speculation of another device at the Xiaomi event, but there’s not indication from the company around this. We will also have to wait and see if the Redmi Note 5 is a brand new phone or whether this the Redmi 5 Plus from China. Xiaomi’s teasers have indicated the new Redmi Note 5 will have an 18:9 aspect ratio display with more viewing space and higher resolution. Redmi 5 Plus also has a 18:9 display.

Xiaomi has also shared another teaser, which does shows an ultra-thin device only from the sides. This device is likely the Mi TV because there is no phone from the company which is so thin from one side. If the Mi TV launches, it would be the first major home product from the company coming to the Indian market after the Mi Air Purifier 2.

Redmi Note 5: Expected Specifications, Price

Redmi Note 5 will be officially launching in India first, since in the China the company has introduced only Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus version so far. The major design change that is expected over the previous Redmi Note 4 is that the new Redmi Note 5 will have a bigger 5.99-inch 18:9 display with FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels). Xiaomi’s teasers and invite have also indicated a change in display.

The Redmi 5 Plus in China also sports a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and we will have to wait and see if the same phone is launched in India. In terms of processor, the Redmi 5 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which is the same processor powering the previous Redmi Note 4. However, some leaks have also claimed the new phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor instead, which would be a first.

Other expected specifications are: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The front camera could be 8MP, according to some leaks, while the rear will have a dual camera setup. On the battery front, Xiaomi is expected to stick with a 4000 mAh one on board like the Redmi Note 4 series. It is also expected the price will be under Rs 15,000 for the Redmi Note 5, though a high-end variant might be priced more.

It should be noted that the Redmi 5 Plus has a 12MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP front camera. Last year’s Redmi Note 4 also had a 2GB RAM variant as well and started at a price of Rs 9,999 going up to Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM option.

