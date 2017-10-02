Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Dual rear cameras, ‘image renders’ and other leaked specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to feature dual-rear cameras, claim leaks. New image renders also showcased. (Representational image of Redmi Note 4) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to feature dual-rear cameras, claim leaks. New image renders also showcased. (Representational image of Redmi Note 4)

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 could feature dual rear cameras, according to various leaks around the upcoming smartphone. Image renders of the smartphone have also been put out by the website 91Mobiles, though these are not official renders, but recreated by a designer based on the surrounding rumours around this phone. Now Redmi Note 4 has been one of the successful smartphones in India for Xiaomi and naturally there’s a lot of interest around the successor to this smartphone. Here’s a look at some of the leaks, expected specifications regarding the Redmi Note 5.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 dual rear camera

New leaks have claimed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will come with a dual-rear camera. So far, the only Redmi series phone that came with a dual rear camera was the Redmi Pro, which was never officially launched in India. Redmi Pro didn’t have a budget pricing either, unlike other phones.

According to the latest set of reports, Redmi Note 5 will have a 16MP + 5MP rear on the back, and both the camera sensors will be placed vertically. The dual-rear camera leak is something new to the Redmi Note 5 list of expectations.

An earlier report on GSMArena had claimed the Redmi Note 5 will have a 16MP rear camera and 13MP front camera. The report had included leaked slides for the Redmi Note 5, which had highlighted specifications for the entire phone. In those slides, there was no mention of the Redmi Note 5 getting a dual rear camera. Now, whether Xiaomi introduces this feature in the upcoming Note 5 is something we’ll have to wait and watch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could have reduced bezels on the side. (Representational image of Redmi Note 4) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could have reduced bezels on the side. (Representational image of Redmi Note 4)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Reduced bezels?

The new leaked renders are also claiming reduced bezels on the Redmi Note 5 series, which looks highly unlikely. Redmi Note 5 has been the budget series and there’s very little chance, Xiaomi will bring something like this to the phones. Redmi Note 5 in India has remained under Rs 13,000 pricing so far, and it might prove impossible for Xiaomi to offer reduced bezels at such pricing. Also ideally such a design and display will likely come to the flagship Mi series first, rather than Redmi series.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Other specifications

Redmi Note 5 will likely stick with the 1080p 5.5-inch display, and could sport either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor or the 660 series. The GSMArena report had also indicated a smaller battery size at 3,790 mAh down from the 4100 mAh battery, which might not be the best news. Battery has been one of the key USPs for the Redmi Note series. As with Redmi Note 4, there will various SKUs with 3GB RAM or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB on board storage.

