Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 appears in fresh leak, likely to launch later this month: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could be launched at the end of this month, according to a new report. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could be launched at the end of this month, according to a new report.

Redmi Note 5 is the next thing from Xiaomi, and while we’re days away from its official reveal, the first major details about the phone have been leaked online. A source close to Android Headlines believes that Xiaomi could launch the smartphone at the end of this month with Android 7.1 Nougat and yet-to-be announced MIUI 9.

If the rumours are true, Redmi Note 5 will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) display, just like the Redmi Note 4. However, the display on the Note 5 is said to offer improved sunlight visibility and contrast ratio. Aside from an improved display, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor.

It’s a mid-tier System on chip (SoC) with X12 LTE and the Adreno 508 GPU for graphic processing. This latest chipset from Qualcomm also comes with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB 3.1, and Quick Charge 4.0. When it comes to the main camera, Redmi Note 5 will feature a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. A 13-megapixel shooter will be found on the front.

The phone is expected to be backed by a 3,790mAh battery, down from the Note 4’s 4,100mAh. The successor to the Redmi Note 4 might land with 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM, coupled with 32GB and 64GB storage, respectively. The base variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will apparently cost $200 (or approx Rs 12,969), while the other variants could be priced on a higher side. The current-generation Redmi Note 4 is also available in multiple options. The 2GB RAM/32GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999, the 3GB RAM/32GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: The dependable smartphone

The leaked information doesn’t come with any details about what to expect on the design front, however, Android Headline claims the fingerprint scanner will be embedded into the home button itself. This will be a big change, considering the existing Redmi Note 4 has a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell if the report is accurate or not. Redmi Note 4 has been a massive success in India, so obviously expectations from its successor are bound to be sky high. We’ll probably have to wait for Xiaomi to confirm the release of Redmi Note 5.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd