Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sale today: Timings, price, specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones will be available for flash sale on Mi.com and Flipkart. The sale will start at 12 PM noon today. Redmi Note 5 comes in two variants: 3GB RAM+32GB storage and a 4GB RAM+64GB storage version. Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants as well: 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. Both Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro have support for a microSD card.

As part of the sale, users have to register on Flipkart and Mi.com in order to be notified of when this sale will start. Xiaomi has removed cash on delivery as an option for the sale of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The company said this was done to tackle fraud and prevent resale of the devices.

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro: Price in India

Redmi Note 5’s price in India is Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM will cost Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced starting at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM option, while the 6GB RAM variant has a price tag of Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 5 is also available in offline stores, though interested customers will have to pay Rs 500 more for the price of the phone.

Like the Redmi 5, the two Redmi Note 5 phones will also comes with Rs 2,200 cashback under Reliance Jio’s offer. The company will credit 44 vouchers, each worth Rs 50 to the user’s MyJio app, though a user will have to get a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 in order to claim this offer.

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro: Specifications

Both Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro have a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. However, Redmi Note 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor while the Pro version has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

Camera on Redmi Note 5 is 12MP and 5MP on front with selfie-light. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera with 12MP+5MP combination and a 20MP front camera. Battery on both the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro is 4000 mAh. The smartphones are on Android Nougat 7.1.2 with MIUI 9 on top. Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone also has a facial recognition feature. Both phones are available in Black, Gold, Blue and Rose Gold colour options.

