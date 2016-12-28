Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X with Snapdragon 653, 4GB RAM leaked online

Reports suggest that Redmi Note 4X will be a more powerful version of the Redmi Note 4 (Redmi Note 4, image for representation) Reports suggest that Redmi Note 4X will be a more powerful version of the Redmi Note 4 (Redmi Note 4, image for representation)

According to latest leaks, Xiaomi is already working on its Redmi Note 4X smartphone. In a leaked image of the ‘About phone’ section of the alleged device, the phone is clearly earmarked as the Note 4X. The phone in the images is running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with MIUI 8.1 running on top.

The leaked images also show that the Redmi Note 4X features 4GB RAM, and comes with 64GB of storage. The close up shot of the screen does not show the actual dimensions or the design of the device. According to a report by TechUpdate3, Redmi Note 4X will be a more powerful version of the Redmi Note 4, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor. The phone is expected to feature the same 5.5-inch Full HD display as on the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be making its debut in India sometime in January 2017, according to online reports. Note 4 is the successor to the company’s popular Redmi Note 3 that was one of its best selling smartphones in the country.

Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D glass design. The phone is powered by a 2.1GHz Deca-Core Helio X20 processor, and comes in two versions 2GB RAM/16GB ROM and 3GB/64GB ROM. It comes with a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter.

