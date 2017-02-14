Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X specs, price confirmed ahead of Valentine’s Day sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X’s pricing and specifications have been confirmed for today’s Valentine’s Day sale. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X’s pricing and specifications have been confirmed for today’s Valentine’s Day sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X’s pricing and specifications have been confirmed ahead of today’s Valentine’s Day sale. The phone was announced by the company last week, and is a revamped version of the earlier Redmi Note 4, although the specifications are exactly the same as the one that was launched in India.

Redmi Note 4X in China is priced at CNY 999, which is around Rs 9700 on conversion, and this one comes in a variety of colour options. The list of colours includes Cherry Powder which is basically a pink, the gold and silver, along with a Matte Black version. There’s also a blue green colour edition listed on Xiaomi’s China website. However, this is different from the Hatsune Miku edition, which is also blue green and priced at Rs 1,299 (nearly Rs 12,700).

Watch our video review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

The Hatsune Miku edition version of the Redmi Note 4X basically comes with a Hatsune Miku-branded case and a Mi power bank in the box along with the phone. While for now the phone is only available in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version, but Xiaomi is also planning to introduce a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in China as well. In India, the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,999, while the base variant is 2GB +32GB storage at Rs 9,999.

Overall the Redmi Note 4X is the same phone as the Redmi Note 4, although there are some differences in weight and thickness, with the newer phone being lighter. However for China, the Redmi Note 4X now comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and not the MediaTek Processor as the earlier Redmi Note 4. In India, the phone launched with the Qualcomm 652 processor.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: This is one dependable smartphone

Xiaomi is also giving away over 100 Redmi Note 4X smartphones as part of a Valentine’s Day challenge for lucky customers in China. Redmi Note 4X features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display, 13 MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera. It sports a big 4100mAh battery, same as the one on the Redmi Note 4. Other features include dual-SIM, microSD support up to 128GB, 4G support, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, etc.

Xiaomi is sticking with a metal unibody design for the Redmi Note 4X, and it looks exactly the same as the Redmi Note 4 that was launched in India. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

