Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X launched in China alongside Hatsune Green limited edition variant

Redmi Note 4X looks identical to the Redmi Note 4 in terms of design and specifications. Redmi Note 4X looks identical to the Redmi Note 4 in terms of design and specifications.

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 4X smartphone in China.The smartphone will be available in Champagne Gold, Cherry Powder, Platinum Silver Grey and Matte Black colour options. There’s a special variant of the Redmi Note 4X in ‘Hatsune Green’ colour which will be available on Valentine’s day. The price and availability of the new smartphone is yet to revealed.

As of now, Xiaomi has only made details about the Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Green Limited Edition variant, whose price and specifications will be unveiled ahead of sale day. However, a few specifications of the phone have been made available on the company’s own site.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Evidently, the phone looks identical to the Redmi Note 4 in terms of design and specifications. The Redmi Note 4X features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 4100mAh battery under the hood. It also boasts a full-metal body and a fingerprint scanner. The Dual-SIM version runs on MIUI 8, based on Google’s Android Nougat.

In China, the Redmi Note 4 came with a MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC, while the Indian market got a Snapdragon 625 variant of Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi has not announced the price of the Redmi Note 4X in China, but has confirmed the phone will be made available on February 14.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd