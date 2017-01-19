Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Redmi Note 3: Here’s what has changed

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been launched in India. Here is the phone in its matte black colour option. It will start at Rs 9,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been launched in India. Here is the phone in its matte black colour option. It will start at Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been announced in India, and this is a budget offering starting at Rs 9,999. This is Xiaomi’s first smartphone for India in 2017 and successor to Redmi Note 3 launched last year. The focus is still on the battery, though it improves on several factors such as design, processor and OS as compared to the previous generation Redmi phone. Also, this is company’s first smartphone to sport a full 2.5D curved glass on the front.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants based on storage – 2GB RAM+3GB RAM, 3GB RAM+32GB ROM and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM – priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. It runs Android Marshmallow out of the box with MIUI 8 on top.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 packs the latest Snapdragon 625 processor as compared to Snapdragon 650 on the Redmi Note 3. The new processor uses 14 nm FinFET process, which means the processor is more efficient on the battery front. Previously we’ve seen Qualcomm use the 14nm FinFET tech on its high-end processors like the Snapdragon 820 series. According to Xiaomi, the battery in Redmi Note 4 is 25 per cent more efficient than its predecessor.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 launched in India: Price, features, specs and more

The Redmi Note 4 features a full HD (1080p) display, Adreno 506 for graphics and has support for 4G VoLTE in India. Unlike Xiaomi’s other devices, this one will be sold via open sale. There’s also a new Matte black colour version for Redmi Note 4, along with grey and gold colour options. Below is a look at the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Redmi Note 3.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Redmi Note 3 specifications comparison. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Redmi Note 3 specifications comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a 13MP primary camera, that uses a Sony CMOS sensor with 1.12 micron pixel size for better low-light performance. It supports PDAF, and has an LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is 5MP. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the back cover. Redmi Note 4 has dual speakers at the bottom, while the older phone had speakers at the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is company’s best-selling smartphone in India, with more than 2.3 million units sold until now. Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is company’s best-selling smartphone in India, with more than 2.3 million units sold until now.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 was announced in India in March last year. Pricing for this phone also started at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB ROM variant and it cost Rs 11,999 for the 3GB+32GB ROM option. However, the phone is now out of stock in India, and it looks like Xiaomi will stick with the newer phone for sales.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is company’s best-selling smartphone in India with more than 2.6 million units sold till now. The budget device is 4G VoLTE enabled and supports two SIM cards. In our review, we called the Redmi Note 3 a comeback device for Xiaomi with its 4,050 mAh battery easily lasting for one and a half days on heavy usage.

This one has a 5.5-inch full HD screen and runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor with relies on the 28 nm technology. The Redmi Note 3 had a 16MP rear camera and 5MP front camera and came with Android 5.1 with MIUI 7 on top. Compared to the Redmi Note 4, the older phone had a more curved design at the back. Also the speakers were placed at the back of the phone.

Xiaomi’s focus with the Redmi Note 4 is on offering a better design, more storage space, RAM options and a more power efficient processor. Plus Xiaomi is ending the flash sale model for this phone, and this time the Redmi Note 4 goes straight on open sale.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd