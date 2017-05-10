Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale in India today: All you need to know

Redmi Note 4 remains Xiaomi’s one of the best selling smartphones in the Indian market. Redmi Note 4 remains Xiaomi’s one of the best selling smartphones in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale in India on Wednesday through Mi.com and Flipkart, from 12 pm IST. The smartphone is available in three variants in India. The 2GB RAM/32GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/32GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone is available in Gold, Silver, Matte Black, and Grey colour variants.

On the specifications front, the smartphone sports a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The phone is a dual-SIM device with support of a hybrid SIM slot and it also features a microSD card slot (up to 128GB) for memory expansion. The Redmi Note 4 features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with PDAF and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. The device is backed by a 4100mAh battery.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: The dependable smartphone

The Redmi Note 4 remains Xiaomi’s one of the best selling smartphones in the Indian market. Back in March, the Chinese smartphone maker claimed it sold 1 million units of the device in India within 45 days of its sale.

Xiaomi is already the second largest smartphone player in India in Q1 2017, according to a report by research firm Canalys. The handset maker was number two smartphone brand in Q4 2016 as well with 11 per cent market share.

The company’s next big smartphone launch in India will happen next week, when it will announce the availability of the Redmi 4. Xiaomi Redmi 4 will succeed the Redmi 3s, which is an entry-level Android smartphone.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd