Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to be available for pre-order offline

Xiaomi has announced its pre-order service for offline markets in North region and large format retailers (LFRs) across South region. Redmi Note 4 smartphone will be available for pre-order between March 14 and March 17 across LFRs and from March 16 to March 21 across offline stores in Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available on sale across LFRs from March 18 and across offline stores in Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh starting March 21. Users can pre-order the phone online as well in the last week of March on company’s e-commerce portal Mi.com.

“We spent 2016 building strong operations in our offline distribution and paving the way to bring innovation in our offline model. We started this with our direct to retail model, and with the introduction of pre-order, we are extending our innovation to everyone,” Vipin Raina, Head – Offline Sales, Xiaomi India said.

Xiaomi claims to have sold over 1 million units of its Redmi Note 4 smartphone in India in 45 days. The first sale for the Redmi Note 4 was conducted on January 23. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in three storage options – 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. It can be bought from Flipkart or Mi.com online.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a metal unibody design with a curved back. There’s 2.5D arc glass on top. It sports a 5.5-inches full HD display and fingerprint scanner is at the back. The battery is 4,100 mAh.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is 5MP. The Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 beta based on Android Marshmallow. This is a dual-SIM smartphone but with a hybrid SIM slot. The phone supports 4G VoLTE in India.

In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. The UI is boosted with some nifty features like dual apps, which will let users run two WhatsApp accounts. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue.

