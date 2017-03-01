Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale today, Matte Black version up for grabs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale takes place today at 12 pm, and looks like the Matte Black version is finally going on sale. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale takes place today at 12 pm, and looks like the Matte Black version is finally going on sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale today on Flipkart.com and Mi.com at 12 pm; the latter is the company’s own e-commerce portal. Looks like in this sale, the famed ‘Matte Black’ version will also be up for grabs, along with the budget Rs 9,999 variant which comes with 2GB RAM+32GB storage. So far Xiaomi has stuck with the gold and grey versions in the sale, and the higher priced variants. Redmi Note 4 is the successor to the popular Redmi Note 3 smartphone, and the new phone comes with an improved processor, and 32GB has been made as the base storage.

Xiaomi is already the number two smartphone vendor in India, thanks to its budget Redmi series. Last year the company launched the Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S Prime in India. In Q4 2016, IDC numbers showed Xiaomi was the number two smartphone vendor dislodging players like Micromax, Lenovo (which is at number three). The company claims to have crossed $1 billion in revenue in India for the year 2016, and says it sold more than 3 million of the budget Redmi 3s smartphones in the country in less than six months.

Watch our video review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

With the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi hopes to sell double the number of the Redmi Note 3 smartphones. Xiaomi said in September 2016 that it sold more than 2.3 million units of the Redmi Note 3 since it was launched.

Redmi Note 4 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model of 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There’s also a 3GB RAM version with 32GB storage at Rs 10,999. The most expensive is the 4GB RAM+64GB storage version at Rs 12,999. Redmi Note 4 follows the same metal unibody design of the earlier phone, though it has a slightly less curved back. The speakers are now at the bottom of the phone, rather than being placed at the back.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: The dependable smartphone

Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D arc glass design on top, and the phone runs Qualcomm’s 2GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, which has 14 FinFET design. The processor is thus smaller in size than a regular 28nm chip, and according to the company, is more power efficient.

On the camera front, Redmi Note 4 sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, and 5MP camera on the front. The battery remains the highlight of this phone; this one comes with a 4100 mAh, which is slightly more than the 4050 mAh on the Redmi Note 3. The phone is running on MIUI 8 beta based on Android Marshmallow, and a Nougat beta update has been promised to users.

While Xiaomi promised more stocks with the Redmi Note 4, and hasn’t technically followed a flash sale model where pre-registration is required, the demand issue continues with this phone. With the last couple of sales, we’ve seen the Redmi Note 4 get sold out in a minutes. Let’s see what happens with the Matte Black today.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd