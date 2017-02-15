Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart, Mi.com starts at 12 PM: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a metal uni-body design with a curved back. This is the first Redmi phone with a complete 2.5D arc glass on top. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a metal uni-body design with a curved back. This is the first Redmi phone with a complete 2.5D arc glass on top.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 will go on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 PM today. Mi.com is company’s own e-commerce portal in India. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in India on January 19 and starts at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB+32GB storage RAM variant. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant costs Rs 10,999 and the the 4GB RAM+64GB version is available at Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a metal uni-body design with a curved back. This is the first Redmi phone with a complete 2.5D arc glass on top. It sports a 5.5-inches full HD display and fingerprint scanner is at the back. The battery is 4,100 mAh, which the company claims lasts 25 per cent longer than its predecessor Redmi Note 3.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a 2GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It gets a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and 5MP camera on the front. The Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 beta based on Android Marshmallow. This is a dual-SIM smartphone but with a hybrid SIM slot. The phone supports 4G VoLTE in India.

In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. The UI is boosted with some nifty features like dual apps, which will let users run two WhatsApp accounts. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue.

