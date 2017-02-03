Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale on Mi.com over, all versions out of stock

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale today at 2 pm on Mi.com. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale today at 2 pm on Mi.com.

Update: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale is now over on Mi.com with all versions of the phone showing as out of stock.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 will be on sale today on Mi.com, which is the company’s own e-commerce portal in India.The sale starts at 12 noon, and it looks like Xiaomi is offering all three versions of the phone up for grabs, which is a first since the phone was officially launched in India on January 19.

So far on Flipkart only the 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB version were available for sale. This time the 2GB RAM is also up on Mi.com, and is priced at Rs 9,999. For those who were hoping to buy a version of the phone for just under Rs 10,000, today will be a good chance.

Xiaomi claims it sold 2,50,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 Flipkart and Mi.com in just under 10 minutes on January 23, which was the first sale. However, even with today’s sale only the gold and grey colour options are in stock. The ‘matte black’ colour is yet to make an appearance in any of the sales, despite Xiaomi showing it off with much fanfare at the launch event.

In terms of pricing, this is what the Redmi Note 4 line up looks like: 3GB RAM +32 GB at Rs 10,999; 4GB RAM+64GB storage version at Rs 12,999. The base variant is 2GB RAM+32GB at Rs 9,999. Before you decide to buy any of the versions for the Redmi Note 4, here’s a detailed look at what to expect with this smartphone.

Design, Display

Redmi Note 4 has a full metal uni-body design with a curved back, though less prominent that the previous Redmi Note 3. It’s got a more rectangular body overall compared to its predecessor, and this is the first Redmi phone with a complete 2.5D arc glass on top.

Overall the phone feels premium, although the glass on top is prone to scratches as we saw with our review unit. Despite the 4,100 mAh battery, the phone is not so heavy. The speakers are now at the bottom of the device, but the fingerprint scanner remains at the back. The display is 5.5-inches with a full HD resolution.

Processor, Performance

This phone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. The processor uses the 14 nm FinFET technology, which has previously been used in Qualcomm’s high-end 820 series. Xiaomi says the processor is more power efficient, has a smaller chip design, which leaves a lot more space for other components, including a bigger battery.

Camera

Redmi Note 4 has a 13MP camera on the back with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and 5MP camera on the front. The earlier Note 3 had a 16MP camera, but that doesn’t mean the performance has gone down. In our review, we liked how the camera performed and the images captured had great details, clarity and good colour reproduction. However, the low-light performance is still far from perfect.

Battery

The battery is 4,100 mAh, which the company claims lasts 25 per cent longer than the previous phone. In our review, the phone easily lasted more than day with heavy usage. The phone doesn’t support fast-charging, so keep that mind.

Software, Connectivity

The phone is running on MIUI 8 beta based on Android Marshmallow, and a Nougat beta update has been promised to users. This is a dual-SIM smartphone but with a hybrid SIM slot. This means you can use a micro-SIM and nano-SIM together or nano-SIM+MicroSD together. The phone supports 4G VoLTE in India.

