Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart at 12 noon today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale on Flipkart today. Here’s what to keep in mind before buying. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale on Flipkart today. Here’s what to keep in mind before buying.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart today at 12 noon. The Mi.com sale will take place on February 3. Xiaomi had previously claimed it sold 2,50,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 Flipkart and Mi.com in just under 10 minutes on January 23. The company also says it has crossed over one million ‘Notify Me’ requests for the phone on Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is going on sale only in the gold and grey colour options on Flipkart. The famed ‘matte black’ remains unavailable. The company is also sticking with the 3GB RAM +32 GB storage version which is priced at Rs 10,999, and the 4GB RAM+64GB storage version, priced at Rs 12,999. Xiaomi’s base variant for Redmi Note 4 has 2GB RAM+32GB storage, and costs Rs 9,999, but that version is yet to go on sale.

Watch our video review of the Redmi Note 4

“We are really thankful to everyone for making the first sale of Redmi Note 4 a great success. We are extremely ambitious about this product and it gives me immense joy to start the year with such acceptance and love for Redmi Note 4,” is what Manu Jain had said when confirming numbers for the previous sale.

Xiaomi is however, struggling in its home market of China, and India is seen as the one place where it can make some inroads as it has enjoyed some success. However, Xiaomi’s global vice-president Hugo Barra announced his resignation last week, which is seen as a big loss for the company, given that he had managed to boost the brand’s presence in India. He was seen as the face behind the company, and will now be joining Facebook to lead its VR and AR efforts.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: This is one dependable smartphone

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a complete 2.5D arc glass design on top. This phone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with a 13MP camera on the back with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and 5MP camera on the front. Like the earlier phone, the Redmi Note 4 sports a full metal unibody design, though the speakers are now at the bottom of the device. The fingerprint scanner remains at the back.

The battery is the USP of this phone; 4100 mAh which the company claims lasts 25 per cent longer than the previous Redmi Note 3. The phone is running on MIUI 8 beta based on Android Marshmallow, and a Nougat beta update has been promised to users.

In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. The UI is boosted with some nifty features like dual apps, which will let users run two WhatsApp accounts. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue.

Redmi Note series has done well in India, but its more expensive phones like the Mi 5, failed to live up to the hype. Xiaomi has also confirmed to IndianExpress.com it will stick with launching only one flagship for the Indian smartphone market for now, but has promised an update to the Redmi series soon.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd