Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart, Mi.com today: All you need to know before buying

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 PM on May 31. The smartphone is available offline as well. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 PM on May 31. The smartphone is available offline as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be up for sale on Flipkart as well as Mi.com at 12 PM today. The smartphone comes in three variants based on storage. The base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory costs Rs 9,999. The 3GB RAM+32GB ROM option is priced at Rs 10,999, while 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant of Redmi Note 4 can be bought at Rs 12,999. It is listed in four colour variants – Dark Grey, Gold, Silver and White.

Users who miss the sale needn’t worry given Redmi Note 4 is available offline as well. The device is available with local stores in Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. In South India, Xiaomi has tied up with four major mobile retail stores. Plus, users can pre-order the smartphone every Friday at 12 PM. Users will have to pay online and the phone will arrive in a few days after placing the order.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been one of the most popular phones for the company in 2017. The Chinese start-up claims to have sold over 1 million units of Redmi Note 4 smartphone in India in 45 days. The first sale for the Redmi Note 4 was conducted on January 23.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It runs MIUI 8 beta based on Android Marshmallow. The smartphone has a metal unibody design with a curved back. There’s 2.5D arc glass on top. The highlight of Redmi Note 4 is its 4,100 mAh battery. The fingerprint scanner is at the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review | Read HERE

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. There’s a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture; and 5MP front shooter. Redmi Note 4 is a dual-SIM smartphone, and supports 4G VoLTE.

In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. The UI is boosted with some nifty features like dual apps, which will let users run two WhatsApp accounts. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd