Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart, Mi.com at 12 PM today: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available on sale on Flipkart and Mi.con at 12 PM today. The smartphone is available in three storage variants and three colour options. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4’s base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space costs Rs 9,999. The 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant will be available at Rs 10,999, while 4GB RAM+64GB storage option can be bought at Rs 12,999. The smartphone will be available in black, gold and dark grey colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the best-selling smartphones for the company in India. Xiaomi claims to have sold over one million units of the Redmi Note 4 in 45 days of its launch. Xiaomi conducted the first sale for Redmi Note 4 on January 23. The company claimed it sold 2,50,000 units of the smartphone on Flipkart and Mi.com in just under 10 minutes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 2.5D arc glass design on top. It has a metal unibody design with a curved back. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, clocked at 2GHz.

There’s a 13MP camera on the back with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP camera on the front. Speakers are at the bottom of the device, and fingerprint scanner is present at the back. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a 4100 mAh which is also the USP of the device. The phone runs MIUI 8 beta based on Android Marshmallow.

In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. The UI is boosted with some nifty features like dual apps, which will let users run two WhatsApp accounts. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue.

