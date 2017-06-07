Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart, Mi.com at 12 PM today: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 PM on June 7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 PM on June 7.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 PM today. The smartphone will be available in gold, dark grey and black colour options. Redmi Note 4 comes in three storage variants, and starts at Rs 9,999 for the based model. The first sale for Redmi Note 4 was conducted on January 23, and Xiaomi claims to have sold over 1 million units of the smartphone in India in 45 days.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available offline as well. Currently, it can be bought from local stores in Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh in North India. The Chinese smartphone maker has tied up with four major mobile retail stores in South India as well. Redmi Note 4 becomes available for pre-order at 12 PM every Friday. Users will need to pay online.

The base model of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory costs Rs 9,999. The 3GB RAM+32GB ROM option is priced at Rs 10,999, while 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant of Redmi Note 4 can be bought at Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It runs MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow. Redmi Note 4 has a metal unibody design, and fingerprint scanner is at the back. The USP of Redmi Note 4 is its 4,100 mAh battery, which easily lasts for over a day.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review | Read HERE

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a dual SIM smartphone. It runs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. The primary camera is 13MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture; while there’s a 5MP front shooter. Redmi Note 4 supports 4G VoLTE.

In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. The UI is boosted with some nifty features like dual apps, which will let users run two WhatsApp accounts. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd