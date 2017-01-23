Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart at 12 today: Key specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 goes on sale on Flipkart.com and Mi.com today at 12 noon: Here’s what you need to know before buying. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 goes on sale on Flipkart.com and Mi.com today at 12 noon: Here’s what you need to know before buying.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, upgrade to the highly successful Redmi Note 3 smartphone, will go on sale in India today at noon on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s Mi.com. While the base model starts at Rs 9,999, it looks like Xiaomi is only putting up two versions of the phone for sale today. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage which is priced at Rs 10,999, while the higher end 4GB RAM+64GB storage version which costs Rs 12,999. Also only the grey and gold colour versions are available, the new matte black finish version is not listed for sale on either of the portals.

Xiaomi is not going for a flash sale model with the Redmi Note 4, but given the popularity of the Redmi series, it is likely the phone will be sold out today. On Mi.com, customers with a F-code might be able to get the phone quicker, so if you have one, you should keep it ready before hitting buy.

Watch our video review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Chinese technology company sees India as an important market, with the budget Redmi series boosting sales in the market. However, for flagships, Xiaomi confirmed to Indianexpress.com in a separate interview that it will launch only one high-end device in India for now. Xiaomi has also promised an upgrade to the more budget Redmi 3S series for India and said that it wants to bring more of its ecosystem devices to the market as well.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has 5.5-inch full HD display (1920×1080 pixels) with 2.5D arc glass design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. There’s a 13MP primary camera with PDAF and LED flash and there’s a 5MP front camera. The GPU is Adreno 506 with the Redmi Note 4. The rear camera uses a Sony CMOS sensor with 1.12 micron pixel size and has f/2.0 aperture.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review+video: The dependable one

Redmi Note 4 comes in three RAM+storage variants: 2GB+32GB, 3GB+32GB and finally the 4GB RAM+64GB variant. Storage is expandable to 128GB in all phones, although Xiaomi is sticking with a dual-hybrid SIM on these phones. It means you can either use a nano-SIM+ microSD card or two SIMs at one time.

A large battery life remains the USP of the new Redmi Note phone, and this one has a 4,100 mAh battery, a slight bump from the Redmi Note 3’s 4050 mAh battery. According to Xiaomi, the new Snapdragon 625 processor with its 14nm FinFET technology is more power efficient, and ensures a better battery performance, compared to the earlier phone which had a 28nm design Snapdragon 650 processor.

Redmi Note 4 sale will have only two variants: The 3GB RAM+32GB and 4GB RAM+64GB. Redmi Note 4 sale will have only two variants: The 3GB RAM+32GB and 4GB RAM+64GB.

Xiaomi says the new Redmi Note 4 performs 25 per cent better on the battery front compared to the earlier phone. It runs Android Marshmallow and MIUI 8.0 with Xiaomi promising Android Nougat 7.0 soon. The phone has dual speakers at the bottom, instead of the speaker grille being at the back like with the Note 3.

In our review, we liked the Redmi Note 4’s battery, performance, and the camera’s daylight performance. The battery will easily last two days for those moderate users, while heavy usage users can easily get 24 hours without charging this phone. The phone works fine with 4G VoLTE in India, and can handle multi-tasking, graphics heavy games, and other daily tasks without too much trouble. The display of the phone is also quite good.

The only negatives with the phone are the low-light performance of the camera, and the lack of fast charging given the battery size.

Xiaomi claims it sold close to 3 million Redmi Note 3 smartphones in India for 2016, and is confident it will sell double of this number for the new Note 4.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd