Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 on sale at Flipkart at 12 pm

The company has announced that the Black version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available on Mi.com on March 1 The company has announced that the Black version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available on Mi.com on March 1

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 will go on sale on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12 PM today. Three versions of the phone will be on sale on both these sites. The the 2GB+32GB storage RAM variant is priced Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant costs Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM+64GB version is available at Rs 12,999. Last week, Xiaomi’s sale for Redmi Note 4 on Mi.com ended in a few minutes as the phone when out of stock. Mi.com is company’s own e-commerce portal in India. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in India on January 19.

Meanwhile, the company has announced that the Black version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available on Mi.com on March 1.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a metal unibody design with a curved back. This is the first Redmi phone with a complete 2.5D arc glass on top. It sports a 5.5-inches full HD display and fingerprint scanner is at the back. The battery is 4,100 mAh, which the company claims lasts 25 per cent longer than its predecessor Redmi Note 3.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 video

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It gets a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and 5MP camera on the front. The Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 beta based on Android Marshmallow. This is a dual-SIM smartphone but with a hybrid SIM slot. The phone supports 4G VoLTE in India.In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. The UI is boosted with some nifty features like dual apps, which will let users run two WhatsApp accounts. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue.

In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. The UI is boosted with some nifty features like dual apps, which will let users run two WhatsApp accounts. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd