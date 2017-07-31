Flipkart’s Big Redmi Note 4 sale on August 2: Buyback guarantee, exchange offers, and more

Flipkart will be hosting an exclusive 6-month anniversary sale on Redmi Note 4 starting 12 noon on August 2. Flipkart will be hosting an exclusive 6-month anniversary sale on Redmi Note 4 starting 12 noon on August 2.

Flipkart is going to host an exclusive 6-month anniversary sale on Redmi Note 4 starting 12pm IST on August 2. The sale will bring a number of exchange offers and buyback guarantee options for those looking to grab the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

So in terms of buyback guarantee, Redmi Note 4 for 2GB RAM+ 32GB is priced at Rs 9,999, and users can pay an extra Rs 249. It should be noted that the phone will have minimum buyback guarantee of Rs 4000. The model with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM costs Rs 10,999, and with Rs 349 extra, you can get a buyback guarantee of Rs 4,500. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version is priced at Rs 12,999 and the buyback guarantee on this model is Rs 5,200, but users have to pay Rs 349 for this deal as well. However, this scheme is applicable, only if a user exchanges the phone in six to eight months. Moreover, users will also get an option to exchange their old smartphones for a brand new Redmi Note 4 for as low as Rs 999, availing up to Rs 12,000 off.

Consumers can even get extra savings on no cost EMI transactions with Citi Credit Card, paying as less as Rs 1,111 a month for the Redmi Note 4. Users can also choose to get an additional discount of Rs 500 on MI Air Purifier 2, with every purchase of the Redmi Note 4.

On the specifications side, Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch full HD display, full metal unibody design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It comes in multiple memory variants of 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM. The highlight of the Redmi Note 4 is its 4100mAh battery, which should last a full day or more, on a single charge. Though the fast charging support is missing from the device. Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow, but a recent report claims the device will be upgraded to Android Nougat ‘very soon’. This is a 4G VoLTE phone with a dual-SIM card support, though this won’t support a hybrid slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been the best selling smartphone in India. The latest data comes from a report by Counterpoint Research. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has become the second largest smartphone brand in the country next to Samsung in the second quarter of 2017. This claim has been made by market research firm Canalys. According to latest figures, Xiaomi’s shipment volume reached to 4.8 million units in Q2.

Given that the Redmi Note 4 is a popular smartphone and the consumer interest will be relatively high, Flipkart has also assured that it will stock units during the exclusive sale on August 2.

