Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart at 12 noon, comes with buyback guarantee as well

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com today at 12 pm. While the Redmi Note 4 has been going on sale on a weekly basis for sometime, this time Flipkart has also listed buyback guarantee schemes for the smartphone. Redmi Note 4 will also be available in UP, Bihar and Gujarat for shipping this time, according to Flipkart’s banner.

In terms of buyback guarantee, Redmi Note 4 for 2GB RAM+ 32GB is priced at Rs 9,999, and users can pay an extra Rs 249, and the phone will have a minimum buyback guarantee of Rs 4000. However, this applies only if a user exchanges the phone in six to eight months, and of course if the phone is in a working condition.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM costs Rs 10,999 on Flipkart, and with Rs 349 extra, you can get a buyback guarantee of Rs 4,500 on this smartphone. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version is priced at Rs 12,999 and the buyback guarantee on this is Rs 5,200, but a user has to pay Rs 349 for this deal as well.

The six to eight months condition applies for all version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Also you’ll have to purchase your next smartphone from Flipkart itself to get the buyback guarantee from the website. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 will also be available on the company’s own Mi.com website. However on Mi.com, only two variants of Redmi Note 4 are going on sale. Redmi Note 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 10,999, and the high-end 4GB RAM version which costs Rs 12,999. Those who have a F-code from Xiaomi can buy the phone before the 12 o clock sale.

Meanwhile Flipkart is offering EMI offers starting at Rs 631 per month across various credit cards. For those who are unable to grab the smartphone from the online sale, Redmi Note 4 has been made available offline as well. Local stores in Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh have the phone, though the price might be slightly higher than what you’d pay online, and Xiaomi also has partnered with four major mobile retail chains in South India.

On the specifications side, Redmi Note 4’s highlight is 4100 mAh battery, which will easily last a day or more, though there’s no fast-charging supported on this smartphone. It has a 5.5-inch full HD display, full metal unibody design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow, but Xiaomi has promised an Android Nougat update for this smartphone. This is a 4G VoLTE smartphone with a dual-SIM tray, though this a hybrid slot.

