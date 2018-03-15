Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India slashed by Rs 500: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 can be bought on Mi.com and Amazon India. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 can be bought on Mi.com and Amazon India.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India has been slashed by Rs 500. Redmi Note 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will now be available at Rs 8,499 instead of Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage model will cost Rs 10,499, down from Rs 10,999. The price cut is permanent and the announcement was made via a tweet posted through Redmi India handle. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 can be bought on Mi.com and Amazon India. Notably, Redmi Note 4 price was slashed just a day after the company launched Redmi 5 in India. The successor to Redmi Note 4 is priced starting at Rs 7,999 for the base 2GB RAM+16GB storage model. It comes with a Full View display and will be available starting March 20 via Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home Stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was made official in January last year. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch full HD display, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 4,100 mAh battery. Though Redmi Note 4 is a great option, those looking to buy a budget smartphone are recommended to go for newer Redmi Note 5 or Redmi 5 which come with a Full View display and improved camera. Both the smartphones are the latest in the company’s Redmi series. Redmi Note 5 is priced starting at Rs 9,999. Those feeling generous can also look at the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which comes with the Snapdragon 660 processor, dual rear cameras and a 20MP front shooter. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage option of Redmi Note 5 Pro can be bought at Rs 13,999.

Hurry up! The award-winning smartphone Redmi 4 is now available at a discounted price on http://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y & @amazonIN. pic.twitter.com/frggUCMTbH — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 15, 2018

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 5 gets a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It sports a metal unibody design, similar to the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The entry-level device comes with a Snapdragon 450 processor and a 3,300mAh battery. Redmi 5 gets a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper with an LED flash. The phone runs on MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Xiaomi Redmi 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage costs Rs 8,999, while the 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: The dependable smartphone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has a 5.99-inch FHD+ Full View display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Redmi Note 5 comes with an improved 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android Nougat with MIUI 9 on top. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant can be purchased at Rs 11,999. The higher-end Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM option is priced at Rs 16,999. It features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. There’s a 20MP Sony IMX376 front camera with LED Selfie light. Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a 12MP+5MP rear camera setup with the company using two RGB sensors. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone is on Android Nougat with MIUI 9.

