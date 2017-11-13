Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price cut on Flipkart, starts Rs 8,999: Everything to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a price cut on Flipkart. It will start at Rs 8,999 though the 4GB RAM version is available at Rs 11,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a price cut on Flipkart. It will start at Rs 8,999 though the 4GB RAM version is available at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 has got a price cut on Flipkart, with the phone now starting at Rs 8,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB variant. Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is listed at a price of Rs 11,999 down from the Rs 12,999 on Flipkart. The Redmi Note 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is also listed on Flipkart for Rs 9,999 down from the Rs 10,999. However, the 2GB RAM variant is already out of stock and the dark grey version of the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is also out of stock.

Redmi Note 4 has become one of the best selling smartphones in India for 2017, pushing Xiaomi to number two in the vendor position. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 11,000 off on exchange for the Redmi Note 4 on its website, which means users can get it at Rs 999. However, there is a catch to this ‘exchange offer’. Only some phones will fetch this high discount of Rs 11,000 on the 4GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 4.

The iPhone 6s gets around Rs 10,000 plus discount if one buys under exchange. So unless you have an iPhone to exchange don’t expect a very high discount. The older generation Redmi Note 3 will get around Rs 3,050 off on the final price, which means you will effectively pay Rs 9,049 for the new version of this smartphone. If you are exchanging a phone like Moto G4 Plus for this, you will get Rs 3,800 off on the final price, which will effectively bring the price to Rs 8,299 for the 4GB RAM variant.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5 inch Full HD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0Ghz. There’s a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The battery is the highlight of the Redmi Note 4 at 4100 mAh. Redmi Note 4 has also started getting the MIUI 9 Global build from Xiaomi in India, though this is still on Android Nougat. The Android Oreo update has not yet started rolling out.

Flipkart is also offering a one year buyback guarantee on the Redmi Note 4 for an extra cost of Rs 149. The e-commerce portal is offering the best exchange value of Rs 6,500 when you upgrade to a new phone in 2018, provided it is in a working condition and not damaged.

So should you get the Redmi Note 4? If you’ve waiting to upgrade to a new mid-range phone for some time, this is a good opportunity. The highlight of the Redmi Note 4 is the performance and its battery life. The camera is above average but if you want the dual-rear camera experience for under Rs 15,000 there are options in the market. It is best to get the 4GB RAM version as it comes with 64GB storage on board.

