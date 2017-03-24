Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 now up for pre-orders on Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will now be available for pre-order on the Mi.com website. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will now be available for pre-order on the Mi.com website.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 has been one of its most popular smartphones, and it will now be up for pre-order on the company’s Mi.com website. After all, the company claims to have sold one million of these smartphones in just over three months since it first went on sale. But supply has been issue for Xiaomi, and the company has itself admitted that it can’t keep up with the demand.

So what does this pre-order business mean? Xiaomi Redmi Note 4’s pre-orders will be open every Friday at 12pm on Mi.com website. For those who pre-order the phone, they will have to make an online payment on the site. Xiaomi says the phone will be shipped within five days of the pre-booking. However, you can’t choose Cash on Delivery as an option for this mode.

Xiaomi is also limiting the number of devices to one per pre-order, but the company is also giving users the option to cancel a pre-booked phone. However, all of these cancellations will need to take place before the phone is shipped by the company. If you cancel an order from Xiaomi, then it will take around 7-10 days for the refund to be processed on average.

The idea with pre-ordering these smartphones is to skip the lines in flash sales, where products do tend to run out. Xiaomi’s India Managing Director Manu Jain had told IndianExpress.com that it is very hard for them to predict demand before a sale. He had pointed out how Redmi Note 4’s sale had over 250,000 units of the phone, and it was all sold out within minutes.

In case of the newly launched Redmi 4A, Xiaomi says the phone was sold out on Amazon India and Mi.com within 4 minutes. Xiaomi says it had over 250,000 units of the Redmi 4A phone on sale.

The Redmi Note 4 is the successor to Xiaomi’s highly successful Redmi Note 3 smartphone. Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 13MP rear camera with PDAF, a 5MP front camera, 4100 mAh battery.

The phone comes in three variants and three different price points in India: 2GB RAM+32GB storage at Rs 9,999; 3GB RAM+32GB storage at Rs 10,999, while the most expensive variant at Rs 12,999 sports 4GB RAM along with 64 GB storage.

