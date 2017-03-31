Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 pre-booking is open today at 12pm on Mi.com

Redmi Note 4 is up for pre-order today on Xiaomi’s Mi. com website. Redmi Note 4 is up for pre-order today on Xiaomi’s Mi. com website.

Redmi Note 4, which has proved to be Xiaomi’s most popular smartphone in India for 2017 so far, will be up for pre-orders on the Mi.com website. Pre-order is Xiaomi’s way of dealing with high demand for the smartphone, and it will let these customers get the first preference, without worrying about the phone running out of stock in a sale. Xiaomi says the pre-order will be open every Friday at 12pm noon.

With pre-ordering, customers have to make the payment online; there is no cash on delivery option here. The phone five days after a pre-booking order is placed. Users will have to create a Mi.com login or sign in with their account and password in order to successfully pre-book the smartphone.

Redmi Note 4 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage costs Rs 9,999; there’s a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version at Rs 10,999. The Rs 12,999 one sports 4GB RAM along with 64 GB storage.

Xiaomi’s phone is also available for offline purchases as well. In North India, Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh are the cities where the phone is available with local stores and Xiaomi has been working with distributors to push offline retail as well. In South India, the Chinese start-up has tied up with four major mobile retail stores as well.

Redmi Note 4 is sports a metal unibody design and comes in gold, space grey and a matte black colour version as well. Specifications of this phone are as follows: 5.5-inch full HD LCD IPS display, it runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF with 5MP front camera. Battery on the Redmi Note 4 is 4100 mAh. The phone is a dual-SIM smartphone with a hybrid SIM slot and it comes with 128GB microSD support.

