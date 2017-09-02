Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake blue edition launched in India at Rs 12,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake blue edition will go on sale at 12 PM on September 4, on Mi.com, and Flipkart. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake blue edition will go on sale at 12 PM on September 4, on Mi.com, and Flipkart.

Xiaomi has announced a special Redmi Note 4 Lake blue edition in India to support the company’s Bengaluru lake restoration initiative ‘Wake the lake’ under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Xiaomi, in a press note said that a part of proceeds from the sale of Redmi Note 4 units will be contributed to support initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The new option is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage version.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake blue edition will go on sale at 12 PM on September 4, on Mi.com, and Flipkart. It will also be made available offline in Mi Home stores and company’s partner stores.

Xiaomi redmi Note 4 comes in three storage and price starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM+32GB internal storage. The 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant of Redmi Note 4 costs Rs 10,999, while the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 12,999.

“We are a company who believes in giving back to the community. Water bodies have been the source of water for ages for people of Bengaluru but over the past decade, these water bodies have been facing serious threat. To show our concern for the cause we are taking up the maintenance of Kempabudhi kere, to support BBMP in bringing it back to its initial days of glory as a project under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. To commemorate this cause, we are launching Redmi Note 4 Lake blue edition which would further contribute to this cause,” Manu Jai, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the bestselling devices for the company, and the company claims to have sold five million units of the smartphone in India within six months of launch. In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and it runs MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow. Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design with a curved back. It is backed by a 4,100 mAh battery, which is also the highlight of the smartphone. The fingerprint scanner is at the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It gets a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, and f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is 5MP. Redmi Note 4 is a dual-SIM smartphone, and it supports 4G VoLTE. In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue.

