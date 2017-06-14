Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart, Mi.com at 12 PM today: Exclusive EMI offer, and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 12,999. Flipkart is offering an exclusive EMI offer (from Rs 1,111 per month) on purchase Redmi Note 4 today. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 12,999. Flipkart is offering an exclusive EMI offer (from Rs 1,111 per month) on purchase Redmi Note 4 today.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be up for grabs from 12 PM on Flipkart and Mi.com. Redmi Note 4 comes in gold dark grey and black colour options. The base model with 2GB RAM+32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999; while 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant of Redmi Note 4 costs Rs 10,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 12,999. Flipkart is offering an exclusive EMI offer (from Rs 1,111 per month) on purchase Redmi Note 4 today.

Xioami Redmi Note 4 is available via offline retailers as well, including local stores in Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. Xiaomi has tied up with four major mobile retail stores in South India to sell the smartphone. Users can pre-book Redmi Note 4 every Friday at 12 PM, and they’ll have to pay online.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It runs MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow. Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design with a curved back. It is backed by a 4,100 mAh battery, which is also the highlight of the smartphone. The fingerprint scanner is at the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It gets a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, and f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is 5MP. Redmi Note 4 is a dual-SIM smartphone, and it supports 4G VoLTE. In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue.

