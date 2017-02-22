Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 black colour variant will go on sale on March 1

The black colour variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be up for sale on Flipkart and company’s e-commerce platform Mi.com beginning 12 noon. The black colour variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be up for sale on Flipkart and company’s e-commerce platform Mi.com beginning 12 noon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in matte black colour option will be available starting March 1. Redmi India, in a tweet confirmed, the black colour variant will be up for sale on Flipkart and company’s e-commerce platform Mi.com beginning 12 noon. “Drop EVERYTHING and read! #RedmiNote4 – BLACK is coming your way on 1 March, 12 noon! Mark the date and make it yours!” the tweet says.

Xiaomi had promised a new matte colour variant for Redmi Note 4 at the time of its launch. But only the grey and gold colour variants of the Redmi Note 4 were available until now. The Redmi Note 4 is a mid-budget smartphone and a successor to company’s Redmi Note 3. The phone starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model of 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There’s also a 3GB RAM version with 32GB storage at Rs 10,999. The most expensive is the 4GB RAM+64GB storage version at Rs 12,999.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a complete 2.5D arc glass design on top. This phone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with a 13MP camera on the back with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and 5MP camera on the front. Like the earlier phone, the Redmi Note 4 sports a full metal unibody design, though the speakers are now at the bottom of the device. The fingerprint scanner remains at the back.

Drop EVERYTHING and read! #RedmiNote4 – BLACK is coming your way on 1 March, 12 noon! Mark the date and make it yours! pic.twitter.com/eCnemR558n — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 21, 2017

The battery is the USP of this phone; 4100 mAh which the company claims lasts 25 per cent longer than the previous Redmi Note 3. The phone is running on MIUI 8 beta based on Android Marshmallow, and a Nougat beta update has been promised to users.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: The dependable smartphone

In our review, we like the phone’s battery life, and the overall performance. The UI is boosted with some nifty features like dual apps, which will let users run two WhatsApp accounts. However, the camera’s low light performance is still an issue.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd