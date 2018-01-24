Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 64GB storage model price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 stands out for its reliable performance, long battery life and a metal unibody design that looks stylish. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 stands out for its reliable performance, long battery life and a metal unibody design that looks stylish.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 in India and the phone is now selling at Rs 10,999. Do note that the discount is only on the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant of Redmi Note 4. The new price is reflected across online platforms including, Mi.com, Amazon and Flipkart. People buying the phone from offline retail stores won’t be able avail the discount.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (64GB) was launched in India at Rs 12,999. However, the company slashed its price in November to Rs 11,999. Those interested can now buy this storage model for Rs 10,999. The 3GB RAM variant of the phone also received a discount of Rs 1,000 last year. It is currently selling at Rs 9,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available in Black, Dark grey, and Gold colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a year-old smartphone, given the device was announced in India in January 2017. The smartphone faces tought competition from the newly-launched Honor 9 Lite, which comes with four cameras and a FullView display. The price for Honor 9 Lite starts at Rs 10,999 for 32GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been one of the bestselling smartphones in India for 2017, with the company claiming to sell over five million units in six months. Redmi Note 4 stands out for its reliable performance, long battery life and a metal unibody design that looks stylish. In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5 inch Full HD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor clocked at 2.0Ghz.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The battery is the highlight of the Redmi Note 4 at 4100 mAh. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has also started getting the MIUI 9 Global build from Xiaomi in India, though this is still on Android Nougat. The Android Oreo update has not yet started rolling out.

