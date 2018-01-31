Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 starts receiving MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM

Xiaomi has released MIUI 9.2 for the Redmi Note 3, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Xiaomi has released MIUI 9.2 for the Redmi Note 3, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Xiaomi has released MIUI 9.2 for the Redmi Note 3, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The information has been revealed through the company’s MIUI forums. The update arrives as MIUI 9.2.4.0 MHOMEIK, and weighs 290MB in size. It may take between 48 and 72 hours to reach the update. To manually check the update, users should to Settings>About Phone>System Update.

The MIUI 9.2 update brings with a number of new features, including a Security app that scans for viruses and secures online payments. The Redmi Note 3 owners can use Mi Drop and Mi Mover, thanks to the update. Mi Drop helps sort images as per the time, and also allows big GIFs to be transferred. Meanwhile, the Mi Mover makes data migration easy, and ensures that device hotspot functions uninterrupted during file transfer.

The update brings with a ton of visual changes, including new gallery app, calendar cards and app vault. Xiaomi has also added Dual App settings for checking apps that work in split-screen mode, and a performance mode to improve gameplay. Then there is the January security patch for the system-level fix for KRACK WPA2 security vulnerability.

Just to recap, the Redmi Note 3 came with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 650 processor, either 2GB or 3GB RAM, either 16 or 32GB storage, 16MP primary camera, 5MP front camera, and a 4050mAh battery. The device proved hit among Indian consumers.

