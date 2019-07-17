Redmi K20, K20 Pro, K20 Pro gold variant launched in India: Sale date, prices, and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Price in India: Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones, the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, in India today. The K20 series is comprising of the standard model and the K20 Pro, the first smartphone with top-of-the-line specifications under the company’s Redmi sub-brand. The two new smartphones have been launched alongside a gold-plated version of Redmi K20 Pro, which will cost Rs 4.8 lakhs. Xiaomi is also bringing its Mi Neckband Bluetooth earphones to India, which will cost Rs 1,599.

The Redmi K20 has been priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB+64GB ROM variant, while the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant will cost Rs 23,999. The K20 Pro will cost Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost Rs 30,999.

Both phones will go on sale in India through Flipkart and Mi.com from 12 noon, July 22. Xiaomi will only produce 20 units of its special edition gold-plated Redmi K20 Pro.

Both the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro sport a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a built-in in-display fingerprint scanner. Interestingly, both phones have a four-sided curved glass back with a unique flamed texture. At the launch event, Xiaomi also noted that the K20 Pro is the industry’s first smartphone to feature hardware dimming feature for its screen to address the pulse width flickering (PWF) problem and improved picture colour accuracy.

The K20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, while the standard model gets a Snapdragon 730 processor. Both devices feature Game Turbo 2.0 for the enhanced gaming experience as well as a custom eight layered graphite cooling system.

In the camera department, both devices come with the triple rear-facing camera setup, comprising of a 48MP main sensor from Sony, 13MP ultra-wide angle shooter and an 8MP telephoto lens. Taking a page off Oppo book, Redmi K20 and K20 Pro boast a 20MP pop-up selfie camera on the front with Sapphire cover glass.

Both phones feature a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging and 18W for K20. Surprisingly, the K20 series also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.