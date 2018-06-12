Redmi 6, Redmi 6A with 5.45-inch 18:9 display launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A with Helio processor launched in China: Here is a look at the price, specifications of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A with Helio processor launched in China: Here is a look at the price, specifications of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones were launched by the company at an event in China today. Redmi is Xiaomi’s popular budget brand and Redmi 6 is the latest version of these phones. Redmi 6, and Redmi 6A come with MediaTek Helio chipsets and an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Redmi 6 Specifications, Price

Xiaomi Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has chunky bezels on top and bottom part up front. Redmi 6 is powered by Helio P22 processor paired with either 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage version. The new Redmi 6 has dual camera setup at the back carrying a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor.

The cameras are stacked horizontally above the top antenna band. Up front, it has a 5MP camera that comes with facial unlock feature. The feature will be driven AI. Redmi 6 has a circular fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear side. The phone runs MIUI 10 with Android Oreo. Redmi 6 will go on sale from June 15. Redmi 6 is priced in China starting at Yuan 799 (roughly Rs 8,000) for the 3GB RAM model, while the 4GB RAM version comes for a cost of Yuan 999 (around Rs 11,000).

Redmi 6A Specifications, Price

Similar to the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A also sports a 5.45-inch 18:9 display. However, it has a different Helio SoC under the hood. The phone is powered by Helio A22 processor fabricated on 12nm FinFET technology. The processor is clocked at 2.0GHz. Xiaomi claims that the chipset is faster than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 and MediaTek’s MT6739 processor.

In terms of camera, Redmi 6A features dual rear camera having a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 5MP camera for selfies. The phone comes in single RAM/storage option- 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage. As for the pricing, Redmi 6A will cost Yuan 599 which translates to Rs 6300 after conversion. The latest Redmi 6 series sale will start from June 15 in China.

