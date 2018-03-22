Xiaomi Redmi 5A sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 noon today: Price and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is available in Lake Blue, Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold colour options. Xiaomi Redmi 5A is available in Lake Blue, Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A will flash sale will be held on Mi.com and Flipkart from 12 noon on March 22, which is today. Redmi 5A, the ‘Made in India’ smartphone is priced starting at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage option of Redmi 5A is available for Rs 6,999. Xiaomi announced last week that it has sold five million units of Redmi 5A. The Chinese player also unveiled new Lake Blue colour variant of the smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi 5A is also available in Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, dubbed as ‘Desh ka smartphone‘ by the company comes with 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and pixel density of 296 ppi. It is powered by a Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, which can be clocked up to 1.4GHz wit Adreno 308 GPU. The phone supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Redmi 5A is backed by a non-removable 3,000mAh battery, said to offer up to eight days of standby time.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A gets a 13MP rear camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and single LED flash. Other features of the camera include HDR, Panorama mode, Burst mode, face recognition and real-time filters. The selfie shooter is 5MP with ƒ/2.0 aperture. The phone supports 1080p and 720p videos at 30fps. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Xiaomi Redmi 5A supports two SIM card slots along with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A review: A souped-up version of Redmi 4A that works

Connectivity options of this 4G-enabled device include Bluetooth 4.1, Bluetooth HID, 801.12 b/g/n, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou. It comes with Infrared, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor and Ambient light sensor. Redmi 5A measures 140.4 x 70.1 x 8.35 mm and weighs 137 grams. In our review, we said the Redmi 5A is a complete smartphone, boasting faster performance and a superior camera, making this a phone well above the notch.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd