Redmi 5A at price of Rs 4,999 in India: Flipkart sale time, how to buy and more

Xiaomi Redmi 5A will go on sale on Mi.com and Flipkart from 12 PM today. Redmi 5A can be bought in Grey, Gold or Rose Gold colour options and comes in either 16GB or 32GB storage variants. Xiaomi Redmi 5A with 2GB RAM+16GB storage is priced at Rs 4,999, while the 3GB RAM+32GB storage option costs Rs 6,999. Reliance Jio is offering Rs 1000 cashback to people who buy the Redmi 5A. The cashback will be given in the form of ten vouchers of Rs 100 each. Redmi 5A users will have to do 13 consecutive recharges of Rs 198 each to become eligible for the offer.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, the ‘Made in India’ smartphone, features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 296 ppi. The phone sports a metal unibody design. It is powered by a Quad–core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU for graphic performance. A microSD card slot is given to expand the internal storage (up to 128GB). The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims will offer a standby time of 8 days.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A review: A souped-up version of Redmi 4A that works

Xiaomi Redmi 5A offers a 13MP rear facing camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and LED flash. It supports HDR, Panorama mode, Burst mode, face recognition and real-time filters. The front shooter is a 5MP one with ƒ/2.0 aperture. Other features of the front camera include selfie countdown and face recognition. The Redmi 5A supports 1080p and 720p video recordings at 30fps. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Xiaomi Redmi 5A supports two SIM card slots along with a dedicated microSD card slot.

In our review, we said the Redmi 5A is a complete smartphone, boasting faster performance and a superior camera, making this a phone well above the notch. The Redmi 5A is a successor to the Redmi 4A, which was launched in the market in the beginning of this year.

