Xiaomi Redmi 5A Rose Gold colour option announced, sale on Flipkart, Mi.com

Redmi5A Rose Gold comes with the same price and specifications as that of the original Redmi5A, which was launched in November 2017. Redmi5A Rose Gold comes with the same price and specifications as that of the original Redmi5A, which was launched in November 2017.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Rose Gold colour option has been launched in India. The new colour option is available on Mi.com and Flipkart, with the sale starting from 12 PM, February 1. Redmi 5A Rose Gold comes with the same price and specifications as that of the original Redmi 5A, which was launched in November 2017. Apart from the Rose Gold colour variant, the phone can be bought in Dark Grey and Gold colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A starts at Rs 4,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version is priced at Rs 6,999. The phone is a successor to the Redmi 4A, which can be purchased for Rs 5,999 in the market. The Redmi 5A is being pitched as the “Desh ka Smartphone”, with the company targeteting first-time smartphone buyers.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch 720p HD display. It is powered by a quad–core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM and either 16GB or 32GB storage. Xiaomi Redmi 5A has a metallic matte finish and it runs Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, based on Android 7.1 Nougat. A microSD card slot is given for expandable storage.

On the camera front, it gets a 13MP rear facing camera and 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims the phone will have a standby 8 days of battery life. In our review we said that Xiaomi Redmi 5A stands out for its design, specifications, 4G LTE connectivity and cameras. The Redmi 5A is a complete smartphone, boasting faster performance and a superior camera, making this a phone well above the notch.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd