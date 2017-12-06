Redmi 5A gets over 1 million registrations before first sale: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, dubbed as ‘Desh ka smartphone’ by the company, starts at Rs 4,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Xiaomi Redmi 5A, dubbed as ‘Desh ka smartphone’ by the company, starts at Rs 4,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A has received more than one million registrations across Mi.com and Flipkart, ahead of its first sale on December 7. Redmi 5A, dubbed as ‘Desh ka smartphone’ by the company, starts at Rs 4,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There’s a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model as well, which comes at Rs 6,999.

However, users should note that the actual price of the base model is Rs 5,999 and not Rs 4,999. A discount on the phone is currently valid for the first five million units. First sale for Redmi 5A begin 12 PM on Mi.com and Flipkart on December 7.

“1 Million and counting! Humbled that #Redmi5A has received more than 1 Million registrations across @Flipkart and Mi.com , for the 1st sale on 7th December 💪 Yeh hai #DeshKaSmartphone! 🇮🇳” Xiaomi India Managing Director and Vice President Manu Kumar Jain said in tweet.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is a ‘Made in India’ smartphone and the successor to the Redmi 4A. It will also be made available from the company’s offline retail partners, including Sangeetha, Poorvika, UniverCell and E-Zone, among others.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch 720p HD display. It is powered by a Quad–core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM and either 16GB or 32GB ROM. The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot.

1 Million and counting! Humbled that #Redmi5A has received more than 1 Million registrations across @Flipkart and http://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ, for the 1st sale on 7th December 💪 Yeh hai #DeshKaSmartphone! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uEvQNWCbt1 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 5, 2017

On the camera front, it gets a 13MP rear facing camera and 5MP selfie shooter. It runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims will offer a standby time of 8 days.

