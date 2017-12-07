Xiaomi Redmi 5A to go on sale at 12 pm today: Price, specs, and features

Xiaomi Redmi 5A will go on sale in India for the first time at 12 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi Redmi 5A will go on sale in India for the first time at 12 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, the so-called ‘Desh ka smartphone’, will go on sale today in India for the first time. The phone can be purchased at 12pm from Flipkart and Mi.com. The 2GB RAM and 16GB storage of the phone is priced at Rs 4,999 and the other model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage costs Rs 6,999.

However, users should note that the actual price of the base model is Rs 5,999 and not Rs 4,999. A discount on the phone is currently valid for the first five million units. Additionally, buyers can get another Rs 1,000 as cashback, thanks to a partnership between Xiaomi and Reliance Jio. The budget smartphone will be available in three colour options – Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold.

Speaking of its specifications, the ‘Made in India’ smartphone sports a 5-inch 720p HD display. It is powered by a Quad–core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM and either 16GB or 32GB ROM. A microSD card slot is given to expand the internal storage (up to 128GB).

On the camera front, it offers a 13MP rear facing camera and 5MP selfie shooter. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims will offer a standby time of 8 days.

In our review, we said the Redmi 5A is a complete smartphone, boasting faster performance and a superior camera, making this a phone well above the notch. The Redmi 5A is a successor to the Redmi 4A, which was launched in the market in the beginning of this year.

