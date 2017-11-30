Xiaomi Redmi 5A launched in India: Price is Rs 4,999, sale date, and specs

Xiaomi Redmi 5A launch in India: Price, specifications and features Xiaomi Redmi 5A launch in India: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi 5A in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 4,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Redmi 5A will go on sale in India starting December 7 from Flipkart and Mi.com/in. Xiaomi says the phone will also be made available from the company’s offline retail partners, including Sangeetha, Poorvika, UniverCell and E-Zone, among others.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch 720p HD display. It is powered by a quad–core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM and either 16GB or 32GB storage. A microSD card slot is given for expandable storage.

On the camera front, it gets a 13MP rear facing camera and 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It is further backed by a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims the phone will have a standby 8 days of battery life.

